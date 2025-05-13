Mississippi school evacuated after second gas leak in less than two weeks Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

A Mississippi school has been evacuated after a second gas leak in less than two weeks.

Officials at Byram Middle School evacuated the school on May 13, just 11 days after another gas leak at the Jackson-area school.

According to the Byram Fire Department, the leak occurred due to a faulty valve at the meter, which is located at the back of the building near the cafeteria.

Fire officials said students were evacuated to the football field as a precautionary measure. The students were transferred to Gary Road Elementary and Gary Road Intermediate, according to officials with the Hinds County School District.