Ole Miss student inspires Mississippi’s new Blue Envelope law Published 1:48 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

A new law in Mississippi aims to make traffic stops safer and less stressful for drivers with autism.

The program was inspired by Ella Snyder, a freshman at the University of Mississippi majoring in Creative Writing and a member of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College.

“I was actually scrolling on TikTok,” Snyder said, “and I came across the Blue Envelope program and how it helps serve as a mediator between autistic drivers and police officers. I was really impressed by the blue envelope and its potential for helping relieve miscommunications between people.”

The bill allows people with autism to voluntarily participate in a program designed to help them communicate more easily with law enforcement officers during traffic stops.

Parents may also apply for the program on behalf of children under 18.

The idea came from Ole Miss student and Oxford native Ella Snyder, who reached out to Sen. Nicole Boyd with her proposal.

Snyder wanted Mississippi to adopt the program to create a simple, respectful way for drivers with autism to let police officers know they may have difficulties with communication or may not react in expected ways during a traffic stop.

Snyder first brought the idea forward during her senior year of high school.

“My AP Government teacher assigned my class to send a letter to a representative. I was originally going to send it to one of our federal representatives,” she said. “But my Dad advised me to send a letter to Senator Boyd because of her history with autism advocacy.”

According to the Lurie Center for Autism, the Blue Envelope Program was first introduced in Connecticut in 2020. It has since expanded into other states, such as Arizona, New Jersey, New York, Maine, Massachusetts, California, and now, Mississippi – the first southern state to adopt the program.

Boyd, who represents District 9, helped turn Snyder’s idea into law. Snyder didn’t need to testify in Jackson herself — the support for the bill was already strong.

“There was a chance that I was going to go to Jackson … but Senator Boyd told my Dad that there was overwhelming support from the committees, so I didn’t need to go down there,” Snyder said.

As part of the program, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety will provide each participant with a blue envelope. This envelope is meant to be stored in the vehicle’s glove compartment or sun visor so it can be easily handed to an officer if the driver is pulled over. Inside the envelope will be:

A window decal to place on the car, alerting law enforcement that the driver is enrolled in the program

A card with the driver’s contact information

A brief explanation of autism to help officers understand behaviors they may observe

Although Snyder says she hasn’t had a personal experience like this herself, the issue is deeply meaningful to her.

“Ever since I got diagnosed with autism, I have become very passionate about helping my community,” she said. “It pains me to see the community I belong to have a harder time living in this world, and I want to help make sure life gets better for them.”