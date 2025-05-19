36-year-old man killed in weekend crash on rural Mississippi road Published 4:36 am Monday, May 19, 2025

A Mississippi man was killed in a single-vehicle crash this weekend.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. on Friday, May 16, on Niven Road near the Benton community in Yazoo County. According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, the vehicle veered off the road, rolled onto its passenger side, and struck a tree.

The driver, 36-year-old Joseph Scott Letteri of Madison, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.