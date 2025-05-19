Meridian elementary school PE teacher wins American Idol Published 5:27 am Monday, May 19, 2025

The Magnolia State has a new American Idol.

Meridian’s Jamal Roberts has sung his way into the history books — and the hearts of millions — as the newest winner of American Idol. Roberts was crowned champion during the show’s season finale on Sunday night, May 18, in front of more than 26 million viewers, the largest voting turnout in the show’s history.

A P.E. teacher at Crestwood Elementary in Meridian, the 27-year-old won a golden ticket during the auditions for Season 23singing “Mary Jane” by Rick James.

Weeks later, Roberts emerged victorious in a Southern-dominated final three, facing off against John Foster, 18, of Addis, Louisiana, and Breanna Nix, 25, of Denton, Texas.

After two rounds of electrifying performances, the tension peaked as host Ryan Seacrest revealed that Nix had been eliminated, leaving Roberts and Foster as the final two contenders.

Roberts becomes only the second Mississippian to win American Idol, following Trent Harmon of Amory, who claimed the title in Season 15.

Mississippi has consistently produced strong talent for the show. Prior to Roberts, five other Mississippi singers had reached the Top 10. Skylar Laine of Jackson was a finalist in Season 11, and La’Porsha Renae of McComb finished as runner-up in Season 15. More recently, in Season 21, Colin Stough of Gattman placed third, and Zachariah Smith of Amory made it to the Top 5.