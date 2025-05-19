Mississippi man charged with animal cruelty after dogs kill neighbor’s poodles Published 5:54 am Monday, May 19, 2025

A Mississippi man faces two counts of animal cruelty following a deadly dog attack and a separate incident involving a deputy.

Dennis Wayne Donald, 57, of Natchez was charged after his two dogs allegedly entered a neighbor’s yard and killed her two toy poodles on Saturday, April 12, according to The Natchez Democrat. The owner of the poodles, who reportedly adopted them after her husband’s death, witnessed the attack—one dog was seen killing a poodle, while the other carried the second dog back to Donald’s property. She later found the second poodle dead in his yard.

Victim Assistance Coordinator Karren Holland Ewing from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the dogs had a history of aggressive behavior. When she and Deputy David Nations went to Donald’s home to issue a summons, they were met by several aggressive dogs. One dog bit Nations, who required medical treatment.

Donald admitted the dogs had never been vaccinated or seen a veterinarian. He was ordered to quarantine the dog that bit Nations and contain the others. A judge ruled the two dogs responsible for killing the poodles must be euthanized.

Donald initially claimed he had put the dogs down but later confessed to abandoning them in the Union Church area. Ewing said this led to the animal cruelty charges, with Justice Court Judge Danny Barber setting bond at $25,000 per dog.