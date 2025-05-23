Hollywood descends on Mississippi town – William H. Macy, Tiffany Haddish, grandson of Jack Nicholson among noted stars Published 5:26 am Friday, May 23, 2025

The city of Natchez is shining under the Hollywood spotlight as filming ramps up for The Deputy, a new thriller featuring a star-studded cast and creating quite a buzz throughout the community.

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish recently made a memorable stop at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, where she posed for photos and shared laughs with the staff. Sheriff Travis Patten thanked her publicly in a heartfelt message on Facebook, praising her kindness and calling the visit “a special experience” for his department.

Haddish is joined on set by acclaimed actor William H. Macy (Fargo) and Duke Nicholson, grandson of Jack Nicholson, who plays the lead role of Toby in the film. Other notable cast members include Stephen Dorff, Billie Lourd (American Horror Story), Devon Ross, and Colleen Camp.



Local bartender Bryan Price, known for serving drinks at Natchez Grand Hotel and Monmouth, shared his own celebrity moment with Macy. “He was very outgoing and personable,” Price said. “I told him we’re very excited to have him here.”

The production is generating excitement not just for star sightings, but also for its economic impact. Lynsey Gilbert, interim director of Visit Natchez, noted that local businesses are supporting the crew with welcome baskets and donated items. Streets are already buzzing, particularly around the Crooked Letter Picture Company Stages on Liberty Road.

Filming will temporarily close Carthage Point Road on May 31 to accommodate a wreck scene, underscoring the scale of the production.

The Deputy, based on Victor Gischler’s novel, follows a young sheriff’s deputy uncovering deep-seated corruption in his hometown.