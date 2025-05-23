Man stripped naked, beaten with poles after using racial slurs at a Mississippi night club, police say Published 5:12 am Friday, May 23, 2025

A man was violently beaten after allegedly using racial slurs inside a Mississippi nightclub, according to Holly Springs Police.

A cellphone video reportedly shows him being beaten, stripped naked, and having beer poured on him. Officers say he was kicked and stomped on nearly every part of his body during the incident, which occurred late Saturday at C.J. Lounge in Marshall County.

Police say the Tippah County man entered the club and began shouting the N-word at patrons. Witnesses described him as aggressive and confrontational.

Although some people reportedly tried to diffuse the situation, the man allegedly continued using slurs. According to police, cellphone footage shows him being beaten, stripped naked, and having beer poured on him.

In another video, the man appears outside the bar speaking erratically and throwing what police believe were gang signs. Witnesses said he continued using slurs even during the altercation.

The victim went to the hospital Wednesday, believing he may have a broken jaw. Police are investigating whether the attack qualifies as a hate crime and are looking for multiple suspects. A person of interest has been identified.

Police say their department has responded to about 30 incidents at the venue in three months. The police chief wants the district attorney to declare it a nuisance.

C.J. Lounge was closed Wednesday. Police said it lacked a business or beer license.