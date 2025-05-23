Mississippi woman indicted for murder after son’s body found inside wooden box at her home Published 5:47 am Friday, May 23, 2025

A Mississippi woman has been indicted for the murder of her son after police discovered his body hidden inside a wooden box at her home.

Jerri Lynn Roby, 68, of Gulfport, was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation began on December 22, 2023, when Gulfport police responded to a welfare check at Roby’s residence on 16th Avenue. Authorities became suspicious after Roby gave conflicting statements during follow-up interviews.

Detectives learned that Roby had a prior manslaughter conviction from 1995 in Florida, where she attempted to dispose of a body at multiple locations. Armed with this information, police obtained a search warrant for her home.

On January 18, 2024, investigators executed the warrant while Roby was being treated at a local hospital. During the search, they discovered a concealed wooden box behind a false wall. Inside was the body of 42-year-old John Allen Gaither, later identified as Roby’s son.

Roby has been held without bond in the Harrison County Jail since her arrest. Her arraignment is scheduled for June 2025. The case remains under investigation as authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding Gaither’s death.