Mississippi woman sentenced for posioning 84-year-old man by spiking his soda with fentanyl Published 5:55 am Friday, May 23, 2025

A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault for poisoning an elderly man with fentanyl. District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Thursday that Dixie Cheyenne White, 31, will serve her sentence without the possibility of parole as a habitual offender.

On June 14, 2023, Ridgeland police responded to an overdose call involving an 84-year-old man who claimed White had drugged him and stolen his car. The victim told police he met White at the Food Depot in Jackson, and she offered to help with his truck. Later, she spiked his soda with fentanyl, waited for him to fall unconscious, and stole his vehicle, credit cards, phone, and two handguns.

After the man was released from the hospital, police used surveillance footage and license plate readers to locate the stolen vehicle back at the Food Depot. White was found inside with others and arrested.

She later confessed to poisoning the victim to rob him.

Investigators recovered the stolen property, and White was taken into custody.