Father and son killed after truck strike fallen tree on Mississippi highway Published 3:15 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

A Mississippi man and his young son were killed late Saturday night when their truck struck a fallen tree on Highway 14 in Holmes County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m., Trooper Jose Watson said in a news release.

Calvin Cox, 37, of Lexington, was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra westbound when the vehicle collided with a tree that had partially fallen into the roadway. Cox and his 11-year-old son, D’Kbryn Cox, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger, 13-year-old D’Kvyon Cox, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.