Mississippi firefighter injured in suspicious Memorial Day house fire Published 6:20 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

A firefighter suffered minor injuries early Monday morning when the roof of a vacant home collapsed during a fire that officials are now investigating as arson.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a house on Daugherty Road, according to authorities. When crews arrived, the structure was already fully engulfed in flames.

Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to the scene along with firefighters from the Long Beach Fire Department and the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is considered suspicious, and the case is being treated as a possible arson. The injured firefighter is expected to recover.