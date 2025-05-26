Mississippi man killed, others injured when van filled with juveniles collides with truck Published 3:26 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

A Lucedale man was killed and several others injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 613, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. when a southbound Chevrolet Express van driven by 57-year-old Tyler Merwin collided with a northbound Ford F-150.

Merwin was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult passenger and four juveniles, all from Lucedale, were in the van at the time of the crash. Authorities said the adult passenger and one of the juveniles were taken to a hospital with injuries. Their conditions have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.