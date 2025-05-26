Police looking for man caught on camera stealing Mississippi Lottery scratch off tickets Published 3:18 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing Mississippi Lottery scratch-off tickets from a local gas station early Sunday morning.

WCBI in Columbus reports that the theft occurred May 26 at Murphy Oil on Highway 45 Alternate. According to West Point Police, surveillance footage shows the suspect reaching over the counter and taking several lottery tickets while the store clerk was distracted.

Investigators believe the suspect fled the scene in a heavily damaged Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is urged to contact the West Point Police Department.