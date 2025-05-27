8 most popular online casino card games Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Online casino games continue to become more and more popular. Casino card games for real money are no exception, and you might be wondering what different types of card games are available in online casinos. The list below from OLBG provides a guide to the most popular and easiest gambling games to play online.

What card games are available at online casinos?

1. Poker

There is no bigger online card game available than poker. So big, in fact—with so much prize money available—that it supports many professional players from around the world competing for millions and millions of dollars year-round.

The aim of the game is to have the best hand in the group playing. You have two cards that only you see, and five more cards for everyone to use to make a hand. There is betting throughout the dealing of the cards.

The skill of this game is understanding the probability of what you have in your hand against what everyone else might have, and it then becomes a mental battle as your betting decisions are used to either back up what you are holding in your private pair of cards, or convince your opponents you have something better than what you really have and prompt them to fold.

Online poker has many dedicated sites based solely only the game, but online casinos will also host tournaments and offer variations of the basic game

2. Blackjack

21 is the name of the game, the holy grail, and the unbeatable hand. That said, having your cards total 21 doesn’t always mean a win should the dealer match you with the same number.

This fast-paced game is one of the most popular online casino app games after slots and roulette. Real money blackjack online continues to grow in popularity and, as such, can be played at live online casinos, or in various video variations. There are even progressive blackjack games available with growing jackpots that can be won. These jackpots can be life-changing amounts.

There are many variations of the classic 21 blackjack games.

Online casino blackjack variations:

Classic Blackjack

Live Dealer

Micro Limit

High Limits

Atlantic City

777 Blazing

Pro Multi-Hand

European Blackjack

Vegas Blackjack

Single Deck

Multi Deck

Monte Carlo

Progressive Jackpot

The list of variations of blackjack is almost endless. Some online casinos offer in excess of 30.

3. Video Poker

Classic video poker remains as popular today as it has been since the advent of video poker gaming machines in land-based casinos were introduced.

Video poker is a fast-paced game—that is part of its charm. In its most basic form, it begins with a five-card draw, of which you can keep or switch out as many as you like for a second draw. Prizes for two pairs and upward, rolling through three of a kind and so on, pay out based on your stake in the game.

In terms of value, highest to lowest, these are the hands you would be looking to have to win:

Royal Flush – 10, J, Q, K, A in same suit Straight Flush – 5 card run in same suit Four of a Kind – 4 cards of the same value Full House – 3 cards of one value, 2 of another Flush – 5 cards in same suit Straight – 5 cards in sequence Three of a Kind – 3 cards of one value Two Pair – 2 cards of one value, 2 of another

Beyond the basic video poker game, there are variations that introduce wild jokers, games where any pair from jacks or better pay a prize, multihand variations, and progressive jackpots for landing the royal flush.

4. Baccarat

One of the lesser-known games, baccarat is a game that many people have heard of but few know how to play.

While it may sound or look complicated, it is like blackjack in that you are trying to get to a certain number, but as opposed to 21, in baccarat you are looking to land as close to 9 as possible.

In baccarat, a single round is called a “coup.” Each hand has three possible outcomes: Player wins, dealer wins, or they tie. All you have to do is bet on the correct outcome.

Once again, different from blackjack, you are dealt two cards, but you can bet on either yourself or the dealer to win, and can even bet on the tie. You can request additional cards if the first two deals do not total eight or nine.

In land-based casinos, this tends to be a game whereby stakes are high, so one advantage of playing baccarat online is the availability of the game at much lower stakes.

5. Three Card Poker (Brag)

Three card poker, as it suggests, involves just three cards in your poker hand. You get a hand, the dealer gets a hand.

Fast-paced and volatile in terms of betting, there is a whole world of language and bet types that go with this three-card version of poker. What makes this game so exciting is you can win with a terrible hand and lose with a great hand. The speed of play is also attractive to many casino card game players.

It starts with the ante, the stake you have to pay to begin the game. From there you are dealt your three cards, at which point you can review the hand you have and either play on, or give up your hand and the stake you have already placed in the way of the ante.

If you win, you win the ante and any in-play bets. In the vast majority of cases, this is even money, so if your ante was $10 and in-play bet was $20, you would win $30 for beating the dealer.

There are other versions of the game, and in one, you get to see one of the dealer cards before making an in-play bet. Based on the fact you still get paid even money if you win, this could be considered better odds as you have a little insight into what you are going to be betting against, so it could be considered a better value game to bet on.

6. Joker’s Wild

Joker’s wild poker doesn’t cover just one variation of poker but could cover several depending on the individual rules of the specific game you decide to play.

Most decks of cards will come with one to four jokers.

Joker originated in the United States during the Civil War, and was created as a trump card for the game of euchre

Playing with a single joker usually means that if the joker appears it can be used as the highest value card to make a hand.

Introducing more jokers into the game—up to four—can make things even more interesting for the player.

If adding two jokers—one red, one black—they can be considered wild cards, but for only red or only black depending on which joker you draw.

Then you can have four jokers, each with an individual suit, and these can replace those suits only.

Beyond that, there are any number of permutations and rules as to how the jokers can be used, including all four being totally wild cards.

Check the rules of the individual joker poker game you decide to play.

There is something quite fun and appealing about the potential of landing wild cards to make great hands in joker poker.

7. Stud Poker

Stud poker is available in many different forms and variations, but the basic premise and most popular of those is seven card stud.

Seven card stud was the most popular form of poker before Texas Hold ’em came along.

With a seven-card hand, you may be wondering how it differs from Texas Hold ’em or Omaha. The simple answer is that in seven card stud poker there is no flop.

You are dealt two face-down cards and a third face-down (door). Beyond that, you get a fourth, fifth, and sixth street card, and finally the river. Each of these cards is yours; there are no community cards like in Hold’em. Each player is dealt their own seven cards in this format, and at each juncture, you can fold, or stand and bet to continue.

Given the number of rounds in this game and the possibility of up to eight players, even with a small stake, the pot can be a considerable prize, and it can be expensive to stay in until the final round.

Get to grips by playing for very small stakes, or practice on a free table before committing any level of real money to the game online.

8. Caribbean Stud Poker

Caribbean stud poker is different from other forms of poker because you play against the house rather than the other players at the table, and it is also played with five cards.

Caribbean stud also removes the bluffing element of the game, which some players can find so tricky to get hold of in other variations. This is straight-up five-card poker against the house. If you have no poker face and can’t bluff, Caribbean stud could be for you.

Betting and payout limits will vary depending on the online casino or the particular table you join. Below are standard Caribbean stud poker payouts with even money on the ante.

Caribbean stud poker payouts:

Royal Flush – 100/1

Straight Flush – 50/1

Four of a Kind – 20/1

Full House – 7/1

Flush – 5/1

Straight – 4/1

Three of a Kind – 3/1

Two Pair – 2/1

One Pair or less – 1/1

In addition, you can find a progressive jackpot in Caribbean stud poker. What is paid out by these jackpots will depend on the casino you are playing at, but will almost always pay 100% of the pot on a royal flush, around 10% for a straight flush, and there will be lesser value prizes for hands from a flush upward.

How can I win money playing online table games?

To win money playing online card games, you have to stop if you get into a position whereby you have more money in your bankroll than you did when you started playing.

Regardless of the card game, there will also be a house edge, even when playing against other players and not the dealer, as the rake will always take a percentage of each hand.

There are various strategies for playing each variation of casino card games, and rather than trying to master them all, the more you learn and practice one game, the more proficient you will become at it.

That said, it would be worth playing a little at each of the games to get a feeling for which one you enjoy playing the most and which one you think you may be able to pick up the more advanced strategies and mathematical outcomes of.

How much money do you need to play online card games?

With the advent of online casino card games, you do not need to have a lot of money to play.

With very low stakes and even some penny tables in some cases, online casino card games are accessible to anyone of the minimum age and with an online casino account.

If you have never played online casino card games before, start with very low stakes, even if you have experience playing cards with friends, or at a land-based casino—just until you get a handle for the pace and feel of the online game.

Remember, in many cases, you are playing a video version of the game that is purely mathematical with a house edge. If you are playing multiplayer tables, you can not see your opponent, so that poker face will count for nothing.

Consider using casino offers, too. Welcome bonuses offering to match the amount you make as your first deposit.

Do online card games require a strategy?

It is worth having an idea of how the game works, and in some cases, employing a strategy can be beneficial. Even if not improving your chances of winning, you can ensure you do not lose as often. Employing the basic blackjack strategy is one way of doing this, as long as you can find a suitable table to play on.

Learn as much as possible about the game you plan to play, and practice your strategies on free-to-play games before playing for real money at an online casino.

The best way to use and employ an online casino card game strategy would be on live dealer tables that can be found on a range of online casinos.

Here you get to see and play with a human dealer by video link and can even interact and chat with the dealer. They will answer any questions you have, congratulate you on wins, and in some cases, you can even tip the dealer as you would in a land-based casino.

