Above normal storm activity predicted for 2025 Atlantic hurricane season Published 7:01 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be more active than usual, with federal forecasters predicting a 60% chance of above-normal storm activity.

In its annual outlook released Friday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projects between 13 and 19 named storms—systems with winds of at least 39 mph. Of those, up to 10 could become hurricanes, with winds of 74 mph or higher.

The hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

Forecasters cite several contributing factors, including high ocean temperatures and the potential for a northward shift in the West African monsoon, which can enhance storm development. Warmer waters can also reduce wind shear, allowing storms to strengthen more easily.

In 2024, the Atlantic produced 18 named storms, including 11 hurricanes. Five became major hurricanes, and Hurricane Francine made landfall in Louisiana, bringing severe impacts to Mississippi.

NOAA officials are urging residents to prepare early, emphasizing that inland areas are also at risk from flooding and wind damage.

The agency will continue to update its outlook as the season progresses and conditions evolve.