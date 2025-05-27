Mississippi teen killed in jet ski accident during Memorial Day weekend Published 5:28 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

A 14-year-old Mississippi boy was killed in a jet ski accident over Memorial Day weekend, authorities confirmed.

Jackson Marlar, a student in the Corinth School District, died after two jet skis collided late Friday afternoon near Goat Island on Pickwick Lake in Iuka, according to Lt. John McFerrin with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Marlar was transported to a hospital in Hardin County, Tennessee, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Corinth School District shared their condolences in a Facebook post, saying, “We are heartbroken by this loss, and we grieve with his family and friends.”

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.