Ole Miss golfer wins national championship with individual title

Published 7:28 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Ole Miss’ Michael La Sasso etched his name in the annals of Mississippi sports history Monday, winning the NCAA Division I Individual National Championship at Omni La Costa’s North Course. La Sasso shot 277 (-11), claiming the title by two strokes to become just the second individual national champion in Ole Miss golf history.

His victory helped propel No. 3 Ole Miss into match play for the first time ever. The Rebels posted a four-round team total of 1,163 (+11), edging out Florida State by one stroke to clinch the final spot in the top eight. Ole Miss will face No. 5 Arizona State in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

The Rebels’ comeback came down to the wire. Starting the final round off the 10th tee, they trailed the cut line by four strokes at the turn. A clutch four-under 68 from Tom Fischer helped turn the tide, highlighted by birdies on holes two, three, and six.

La Sasso, trailing Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon at the turn, stormed back with key birdies on four and six, the latter set up by a lucky bounce off the cart path. He sealed the win with steady pars over the closing holes, including a difficult save on 16.

A missed birdie attempt by FSU’s Luke Clanton on the 18th green secured Ole Miss’s spot in match play and cemented La Sasso’s title.

La Sasso, a First Team All-SEC selection from Raleigh, N.C., now holds the program’s single-season scoring record (69.48) and is a finalist for the Haskins and Jack Nicklaus Awards.