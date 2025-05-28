15-year-old killed, another injured in Memorial Day weekend shooting spree in Mississippi small town Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

A violent Memorial Day weekend in Brookhaven left one teen dead, another person wounded, and several properties damaged in what police believe are gang-related shootings.

According to the Brookhaven Daily Leader, the deadly incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the Ozark Lane-Crooked Lane area. Brookhaven Police Department Commander Jonathan Hart confirmed that officers responded to the area following reports of gunfire.

Lincoln County Coroner Blake Wallace identified the victim as 15-year-old Kayden Mohon. Wallace was called to 933 Ozark Lane at 6:23 p.m., though authorities have not confirmed whether Mohon was shot at that location or brought there after being shot elsewhere.

Another individual was also shot on Ozark Lane and taken by private vehicle to King’s Daughters Medical Center. That person is expected to survive.

Brookhaven police are investigating a series of additional shootings that occurred throughout Sunday evening and early Monday morning:

At 6:40 p.m., shots were fired into a home and vehicle at 1020 Crooked Lane.

At 7:12 p.m., vehicles were shot at on Mildred Street.

At 7:53 p.m., more gunfire was reported at 200 East Court Street.

At 9:19 p.m., shots rang out near 200 Rogers Circle.

Two minutes later, a home was shot into at 311 Industrial Park Road.

At 3:46 a.m. Monday, a woman was shot in the arm at 609 Brant Trail in the Brignall community.

Just after 4 a.m., another home was shot into at 298 Marr Street.

Police say the incidents are likely connected and appear to be gang-related. No arrests have been announced, and the investigations are ongoing.

This latest violence follows a string of recent shootings in Brookhaven. On March 13, a drive-by shooting occurred at the same Ozark Lane address where Mohon was found Sunday. That shooting was believed to be linked to the March 12 homicide of 21-year-old Deleatric Quarles in the Cloverdale Housing Complex. James Lewis Levi Jr., 30, was identified as the suspect in that case.

On April 19, gunfire erupted near McDonald’s where teenagers had gathered after prom. Later that same day, a black GMC Terrain SUV was seen firing at another vehicle, with stray bullets hitting a house.

Most recently, on May 20, two people were shot at Smith’s Car Wash on East Monticello Street. Both victims — believed to be innocent bystanders — were taken to KDMC, with one airlifted to a Jackson hospital.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins is scheduled to retire on June 30. Assistant Chief Randy Belcher will serve as interim chief until the city’s Board of Aldermen appoints a permanent replacement.

Read the full report at: Brookhaven Daily Leader