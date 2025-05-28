77-year-old man killed in wreck on Mississippi interstate Published 3:14 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

A Louisiana man was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in South Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on May 27. A 2013 Buick Enclave was traveling north on I-55 in Pike County when it veered off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, 77-year-old Willie Carter of Kentwood, Louisiana, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.