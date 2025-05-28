Baylor University football player, former Mississippi high school standout killed in shooting Published 3:39 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Alex Foster, an 18-year-old former Mississippi high school football standout and Baylor University football player, was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Greenville.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting remain limited.

In response, Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons called an emergency city council meeting Wednesday afternoon to declare a local state of emergency and request the implementation of a citywide curfew.

Foster, a three-star defensive lineman from St. Joseph Catholic School in Greenville, signed with Baylor University in 2024. Though he did not play during his freshman season, he was considered a promising talent with a bright future in college football.

Authorities have not released additional information about suspects or motives. The investigation is ongoing.