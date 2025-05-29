Eager Beavers rejoice: Opening of Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s is only days away Published 12:43 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Eager beavers across the Gulf Coast will soon have a reason to celebrate as Buc-ee’s, the wildly popular Texas-based travel center, opens its first Mississippi location on Sunday, June 9.

The 74,000-square-foot store, located off Interstate 10 at Menge Avenue in Pass Christian, brings Buc-ee’s signature offerings to the Magnolia State—Texas barbecue, Beaver Nuggets, spotless restrooms, and 126 gas pumps. The location also includes 24 electric vehicle charging stations and 165 toilets, cementing its status as one of the largest and most well-equipped stops for travelers in the region.

The Pass Christian store is part of Buc-ee’s ongoing expansion across the southeastern United States. In addition to the Mississippi opening, a new store is scheduled to open this summer in Brunswick, Georgia. Locations in Rockingham County, Virginia (2025), and Boerne, Texas (2026) are also in the works.

Founded in 1982 in Lake Jackson, Texas, Buc-ee’s has developed a devoted following for turning routine pit stops into destination experiences. Buc-ee’s has 50 locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

The new Mississippi store is expected to attract both local visitors and travelers along the busy I-10 corridor, offering a one-of-a-kind roadside experience for fans of the brand and first-timers alike.