Man accused of killing University of Mississippi student who was missing for two years wants trial moved because of amount of attention drawn to case Published 12:31 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Timothy Herrington, the man accused of killing University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, is asking the court to move his upcoming trial to a different location.

His lawyers say the case has received so much attention in the Oxford area that finding a fair and unbiased jury would be impossible.

The trial is currently scheduled for Oct. 13, at the Lafayette County Courthouse.

In a court filing made earlier this month, Herrington’s defense team argued that the media coverage and strong public interest have created an environment where jurors may already have opinions about the case before hearing any evidence.

The case has drawn national attention, partly because of who Jay Lee was. The 20-year-old graduate student was a well-known LGBTQ+ advocate in the community. He disappeared on July 8, 2022, after leaving his Oxford apartment. For over two years, his family and friends waited for answers.

In February 2025, hunters in Carroll County discovered human remains, later confirmed through DNA testing to be Lee’s. Herrington was arrested two weeks after Lee disappeared and charged with capital murder.

Herrington’s first trial ended in a mistrial in December 2024 after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision.

While held in Oxford, the jury was selected from Hattiesburg and transported to Oxford for the 10-day trial.

After Lee’s remains were found, Herrington faced an additional charge of tampering with evidence, but that charge was dropped by a judge in March.

Herrington’s lawyers are pushing to have the case moved out of Lafayette County. They say it’s the only way to ensure their client receives a fair trial.

The court has not yet ruled on the request to change the trial’s location.