Mississippi drivers urged to check after Ford recalls more than 1 million vehicles Published 9:40 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than a million vehicles across the U.S., including many likely on Mississippi roads, due to a software issue that could cause rearview cameras to malfunction — potentially increasing the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that the defect, reported by Ford earlier this month, may cause the backup camera image to freeze, delay, or fail to display when the vehicle is in reverse.

The issue affects a wide range of popular Ford and Lincoln models from recent years, including trucks and SUVs frequently used in Mississippi:

2021–2024 Ford Bronco

2021–2024 Ford Edge

2023–2024 Ford Escape

2021–2024 Ford F-150

2023–2024 Ford Super Duty trucks (F-250 through F-600)

2022–2024 Ford Expedition

2022–2025 Ford Transit

2021–2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

2024 Ford Ranger

2024 Ford Mustang

2021–2023 Lincoln Nautilus

2022–2024 Lincoln Navigator

2023–2024 Lincoln Corsair

In total, 1,075,299 vehicles are included in the recall.

Ford said the issue will be fixed free of charge, either at a dealership or via an “over-the-air” software update. A preliminary notification letter will be sent to affected owners beginning June 16, with a second letter to follow once the fix is ready — expected in the third quarter of 2025.

Mississippi drivers can check if their vehicle is part of the recall by contacting Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 (reference recall number 25S49) or by visiting nhtsa.gov. The NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline is also available at 888-327-4236.