Mississippi launches renewed ‘Most Wanted’ list. Find out who is the Magnolia state’s most sought-after criminals. Published 11:45 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell announced today the relaunch of Mississippi’s Most Wanted list, a renewed effort to aid in the capture of fugitives charged with felony crimes across the state.

The list, compiled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) in partnership with law enforcement agencies statewide, highlights individuals considered to be a serious threat to public safety.

“We remain committed to enhancing public safety across our great state,” Tindell said. “The individuals on this list pose a serious threat to our communities. By increasing public awareness through Mississippi’s Most Wanted list, we hope to assist law enforcement in locating and apprehending these fugitives.”

As of Thursday morning, Mississippi’s Most Wanted List included the following people:

Lemarcus Vernard Waldrop – Wanted for first-degree murder

David Henry Emerson – Wanted for Failure to register as a sex offender

David Hollis Manshack – Wanted for Failure to register as a sex offender

Kenyatta O’Keith Morris – Wanted for Auto Burglary, Felony Possession of a Firearm, Felony Fleeing

Yulanders Andre Hart, Jr. – Wanted for Auto burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, conspiracy to commit auto burglary, and possession of methamphetamine

Deont’e Laterrious Jaqu Hart – Wanted for Auto burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, conspiracy to commit auto burglary, and possession of methamphetamine

Marquise Lavonte Oliver – Wanted for Auto burglary, directing a juvenile to commit a felony

Justin Dominique Powell – Wanted for Aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine

Members of the public are encouraged to review the list and report any information that could lead to the arrest of those featured. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-8CRIMES (1-888-827-4637). Informants may be eligible for a cash reward if their tip results in an arrest. An online tip can also be submitted by scanning a QR code available with the list.

The Mississippi’s Most Wanted list is accessible at this link.

State officials hope this high-profile campaign will result in swift justice and a safer Mississippi for all.