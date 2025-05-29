Residents urged to evacuate after serious threats of dam breach at Mississippi lake Published 10:33 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Residents near a Mississippi lake were urged to evacuate Wednesday evening following a dam breach that threatens to cause widespread flooding downstream.

In a statement released by the City of Meridian, Public Safety Director Doug Stephens said the breach near the Druid Hills neighborhood had already caused overflow into two other lakes in the area. With a third lake now at full capacity — and more rainfall expected overnight — officials warned of a serious risk to homes and infrastructure located downstream.

“If either of the two remaining dams fails, several residential streets could experience significant flooding,” Stephens said.

Areas identified as most at risk include:

Oak Drive

Spruce Street

Walnut Street

Cherry Street

Elm Drive

Edgewood Drive

The intersection of North Hills Street and 26th Street

“As of 8:30 p.m., the third lake continues to receive water from the other two lakes,” Stephens said. “At this point, we recommend evacuation for those residents who live directly downstream of the third lake.”

Emergency crews remained on high alert Wednesday night as they monitored the dams and rising water levels. City officials said updates would be provided as the situation develops.

The flooding threat in Lauderdale County is the latest in a series of extreme weather-related events impacting Mississippi communities this spring.

For the latest emergency updates, residents are encouraged to follow official city channels or visit meridianstar.com.