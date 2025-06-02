Former Mississippi state senator and son indicted on bribery, conspiracy charges Published 6:15 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Former Mississippi State Senator Philip Moran and his son, Alan Moran, have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of bribing a witness and conspiracy, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The elder Moran’s indictment marks a dramatic turn in a case that has been unfolding since late 2023. His son, Alan Moran—a convicted sex offender—was already serving time in the Hancock County jail for unrelated charges.

Alan Moran was convicted of stalking a 19-year-old Lowe’s employee in November 2024, just months after pleading guilty to soliciting a 17-year-old and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He received probation for the earlier offense but had it revoked after his December stalking arrest.

Investigators allege that in the months after the stalking incident, two 23-year-olds—Jeremy Billings and Ian Shexnayder—offered the victim thousands of dollars to drop the charge. Both were arrested and charged with felony bribery.

The DA’s office confirmed an investigation was underway before the case reached the grand jury but declined further comment due to the ongoing nature of the case.

Alan Moran was set to be released in eight days before this latest indictment.