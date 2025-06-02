Mississippi man killed, several injured in mass shooting at weekend festival Published 5:34 am Monday, June 2, 2025

A community celebration turned tragic Saturday night when a mass shooting during the Fayette Festival left one person dead and five others injured.

The shooting occurred just before 11:00 p.m. on Main Street, as the festival was winding down. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, six people were shot in the incident.

The man killed in the shooting was identified Sunday as 22-year-old Rayshaude Hudson, the son of Jefferson County Judge Maurice Hudson. Jefferson County Coroner Ricky McDonald confirmed his identity.

Five other individuals were injured, with two victims airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in critical condition. The identities of the injured have not been released.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies, including the Fayette Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), responded to the scene.

As of Sunday, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released. Authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey, Sr., issued a public plea for information.

“To the citizens of Jefferson County and surrounding areas, due to the terrible events that occurred during Fayette Fest, we are requesting your assistance,” Bailey said in a statement posted to social media. “If you have any information regarding this mass shooting involving six victims—some in critical condition and one fatality—please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayette Police Department at 601-786-3333, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-786-3403 (ask for Sheriff Bailey), MBI in Brookhaven at 601-515-4340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001. Callers may remain anonymous.

Bailey also urged the public to keep the victims and their families in their prayers.

The investigation is ongoing.