Mississippi State hires national-championship winning coach to lead Diamond Dawgs Published 5:40 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Mississippi State baseball has named national championship-winning coach Brian O’Connor as its new head coach, the university announced Sunday night.

O’Connor, who led Virginia to a national title in 2015 and seven trips to the College World Series, replaces Chris Lemonis, who was dismissed in April after a disappointing fourth season. Since winning MSU’s first national championship in 2021, the Bulldogs struggled, missing the NCAA Tournament in two of the last three years and posting a 45-69 SEC record.

Athletic Director Zac Selmon called O’Connor “one of the most respected and accomplished coaches in college baseball,” citing his Hall of Fame career and proven track record. O’Connor was named ACC Coach of the Decade by D1Baseball and inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2024. He compiled an 885-370-2 record over 22 seasons at Virginia.

O’Connor said he’s long admired Mississippi State’s tradition and fan base. “Mississippi State represents everything I love about college baseball — tradition, passion and a relentless pursuit of excellence,” he said.

With 12 College World Series appearances and a deep legacy, the Bulldogs hope O’Connor will lead them back to national prominence.