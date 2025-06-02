Mississippi troopers investigate weekend fiery crash Published 5:45 am Monday, June 2, 2025

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery single-vehicle crash that occurred just after midnight Sunday on Highway 27 near Camp Lane, south of Georgetown.

According to MHP officials, the vehicle was traveling southbound when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The impact caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Authorities said they were unable to positively identify the vehicle or its driver due to the extent of the damage. Investigators believe it may have been a white Ford Bronco.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011 or the Mississippi Highway Patrol at 601-987-1212.