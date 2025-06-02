Three arrested after drug bust of two Mississippi tobacco and beer shops Published 6:23 am Monday, June 2, 2025

A month-long investigation into illegal drug activity at two Mississippi businesses ended Thursday morning with three arrests and a major seizure of evidence.

Senatobia Police, with assistance from the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Commission, executed search warrants around 9 a.m. at 51 Tobacco and Beer in Senatoboa and another location. Authorities say the investigation focused on the sale and possession of illegal narcotics at the two stores.

During the raids, officers seized nearly two dozen large boxes of evidence, several thousand dollars in cash, five vehicles, and a motorcycle. Officials have not disclosed the specific drugs or substances found.

Three men were arrested as a result of the operation: Sultan Alsnei, 39; Ismail Shahtera, 30; and Abdulrahman Shahtera, 35. They are charged with offenses related to the sale and possession of illegal narcotics, as well as conspiracy to commit crimes.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges may follow.