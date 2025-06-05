Call to Mississippi house party leads to two arrests, including of off-duty police charged with kidnapping Published 5:24 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

An off-duty police officer has been charged with kidnapping, and a Mississippi woman faces charges of hindering prosecution following a chaotic incident at a Mississippi Gulf Coast house party.

On Wednesday, Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley announced the arrests of 22-year-old David Cunningham of Mobile, Alabama, and Kristin Allen of Gulfport. Cunningham is charged with one felony count of kidnapping, while Allen is charged with one felony count of hindering prosecution.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunfire at a party on Audubon Lake Boulevard in Gulfport. Deputies learned a dog had been accidentally shot, and the shooter had left the scene in a marked Prichard Police patrol unit.

Deputies stopped the vehicle, which was driven by Cunningham, who was off duty but wearing his Prichard PD badge. Allen was in the passenger seat. In the backseat, deputies found a 21-year-old man handcuffed. He was released on scene.

Investigators say Cunningham was called to the party, arrived in uniform, handcuffed the man after a dispute, and drove away without notifying local authorities. Allen allegedly helped cover up the incident.

Allen surrendered June 2 and was released on $50,000 bond. Cunningham was arrested in Florida on June 3 and awaits extradition on a $500,000 bond.