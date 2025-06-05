Four injured after Mississippi school bus involved in crash with truck Published 11:10 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Four people were injured Thursday morning in a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 18 and Midway Road, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The school bus, which was carrying two adults and one child, collided with the pickup truck around June 5. All occupants of the bus and the driver of the pickup were transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. The severity of their injuries has not yet been released.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

In a statement released to WJTV 12 News, the Hinds County School District said it is fully cooperating with local law enforcement and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

No further details have been released at this time.