Man arrested after reported lewd behavior, photographing children in Mississippi park Published 7:22 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

A man was arrested Tuesday evening after allegedly engaging in lewd behavior and appearing to photograph children at a Mississippi park.

Officers with the Magee Police Department responded to multiple calls around 5 p.m., reporting a man acting inappropriately at the city park. Witnesses told police the man was seen “touching himself inappropriately” and appeared to be taking photos of elementary-aged children. Concerned parents confronted the individual, who then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police later located the suspect, identified as Randy Martin Riley, driving recklessly on Highway 28 South. He was pulled over and detained without incident.

According to authorities, Riley voluntarily admitted to taking photos of children and to engaging in inappropriate conduct at the park, though he denied making physical contact with any child. A consensual search of his phone revealed several images of minors, all of whom were clothed.

Riley was taken to the Magee Police Department for processing and charged with undisclosed offenses. Police say additional charges may follow pending further investigation and a forensic review of electronic evidence.