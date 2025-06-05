Mississippi community mourns after three people, including child, killed in house fire Published 5:14 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Three people, including a child, died in a house fire Monday morning in Louisville.

The fire started around 10 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Brooksville Road. A large column of smoke was visible from the center of town as firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed, with flames through the roof.

Construction workers nearby had broken windows on the east side of the home, telling responders there were likely people inside. Firefighters entered through the windows and found one unresponsive victim in a back bedroom. The person was passed out to crews waiting outside, who began CPR.

The victim was transported to Winston Medical Center and later airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, where they were pronounced dead that evening.

Two additional victims — an adult and a minor — were found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation.