Mississippi reports first West Nile Virus case of 2025 Published 11:07 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) for the 2025 mosquito season. The case was reported in Rankin County, and health officials are urging residents across the state to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

West Nile virus is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. While most people infected show no symptoms, the virus can cause serious illness or even death in some cases. In 2024, Mississippi recorded 59 confirmed human cases and eight deaths from the disease.

“Summer is peak mosquito season, and now is the time to take precautions,” the MSDH said in a statement.

How to Protect Yourself

The MSDH recommends the following preventive measures:

Avoid mosquito exposure during dusk and dawn, when they are most active.

during dusk and dawn, when they are most active. Use EPA-registered insect repellents on exposed skin and follow label directions.

on exposed skin and follow label directions. Wear long sleeves and pants when practical, especially outdoors.

when practical, especially outdoors. Apply sunscreen first, repellent second if using both.

Protect Your Home and Community

To reduce mosquito breeding around your home:

Remove standing water in containers like buckets, birdbaths, and discarded tires.

Keep garbage can lids closed and empty water from the bottoms regularly.

Clean and chlorinate pools and hot tubs.

Repair window and door screens.

Residents are also encouraged to report mosquito control problems to local officials and help neighbors eliminate breeding sites in their communities.

For more information and updates on West Nile virus activity in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov.