Player wins record $1.2 million jackpot in Mississippi Lottery Match 5 game Published 9:06 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

A Mississippi Lottery player has made history by winning the largest-ever Mississippi Match 5 jackpot — a staggering $1.2 million — in Wednesday night’s drawing.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the winning ticket was sold at 69 Mart in Columbus and matched all five numbers drawn — 1, 3, 11, 21, and 34. This marks the first time the in-state game has awarded a seven-figure jackpot.

“This is an incredible win for one of our players and a proud moment for the Mississippi Lottery,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “To see the Match 5 jackpot grow to this level and then be hit is a true testament to the excitement this game brings.”

The jackpot had been steadily climbing since it was last hit on April 12, when a player won $141,000. Wednesday’s draw was the 52nd since then, reflecting growing interest and ticket sales.

The lucky winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to come forward and claim the prize.

The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot now resets to $50,000 for the next drawing, set for 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5. Tickets are $2, with a $1 multiplier option available for non-jackpot prizes.