Mississippi officers involved in shooting after responding to gunshot victim at hospital Published 7:34 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday on Crosby Road, involving deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

According to officials, law enforcement responded to a local hospital after a woman arrived with an apparent gunshot wound. Based on information gathered from the victim, officers went to a residence on Crosby Road to investigate further.

Upon arrival, a subject at the home reportedly displayed a firearm, prompting an exchange of gunfire between the individual and law enforcement. The subject sustained critical injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently assessing the scene and collecting evidence. Once the investigation is complete, findings will be turned over to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office for review.

Authorities note that the information released so far is preliminary and may be updated as the investigation progresses.