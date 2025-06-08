Mississippi governor: One person killed when tree falls on vehicle as a result of severe weather Published 7:38 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

Severe storms moved through North Mississippi early Saturday, leaving widespread damage, one confirmed fatality, and thousands without power.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves shared an update on social media, confirming that one person was killed in Lafayette County when a tree fell on their vehicle near Delay Road.

The storms also caused significant power outages, with approximately 23,000 residents across the state left in the dark.

Governor Reeves said the state remains in close contact with local emergency management officials and will continue to provide support as response efforts continue.

Emergency crews are assessing damage in affected areas as more severe weather could develop later in the day.