Mississippi’s first-ever Buc-ee’s set to open doors Monday at 6 a.m. Published 7:41 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

The wait is almost over for Mississippi Buc-ee’s fans. The state’s first Buc-ee’s location will officially open its doors Monday, June 9, at 6 a.m.

Located at 8245 Firetower Road, just off I-10 and Menge Avenue, the massive 74,000-square-foot travel center features more than 100 gas pumps, a wide selection of snacks and merchandise, and the famously clean Buc-ee’s restrooms that have become a signature draw for travelers.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday to celebrate the grand opening.