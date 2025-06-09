Man critically injured after trying to repossess car in Mississippi store parking lot Published 6:52 am Monday, June 9, 2025

A man is in critical condition after being shot while attempting to repossess a vehicle in a store parking lot, according to Horn Lake police.

Horn Lake officers responded around 5 p.m. Friday to reports of gunfire at 7256 Interstate Blvd. When they arrived, they determined that the victim had been trying to repossess a car when he was shot by an unknown individual.

The injured man initially drove himself to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto before being transferred to Regional One Health in Memphis due to the severity of his injuries.

Photos from the scene showed a heavy police presence and an overturned vehicle in the parking lot.

Horn Lake Police investigators are continuing to gather information and are working to identify the shooter. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.