Two Mississippi women on way to softball tournament killed in crash involving minor Published 6:14 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Two Mississippi women were killed Saturday morning in a wreck while on their way to a softball tournament.

A 2013 Ford Expedition driven by Misty M. Montgomery, 44, of Grenada, was traveling east on Highway 30 when it collided with a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by a minor from Myrtle, traveling west on Highway 30.

Montgomery sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A passenger in the Ford, Jennifer Campbell, 32, of Grenada, also sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two minors from Grenada sustained moderate injuries in the crash and were transported to a local hospital.

The minor in the Ram sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating this crash.