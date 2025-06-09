Wisconsin man found guilty in killing of Mississippi woman, dismembering her body Published 6:11 am Monday, June 9, 2025

A Wisconsin man has been found guilty in the gruesome death and dismemberment of a 19-year-old Mississippi native whose dismembered remains were discovered across multiple locations in Wisconsin.

Maxwell Anderson was convicted Friday on all charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, arson, and hiding a corpse. The jury took less than 30 minutes to reach its verdict following a two-week trial.

Sade Robinson, 19, a native of Vicksburg, was last seen on April 1, 2024, after going on a first date with Anderson and returning to his home. She was never seen alive again.

The next day, Robinson’s severed leg was discovered at Warnimont Park in Cudahy, just outside Milwaukee. On April 6, more of her remains were found near the location where her car had been set on fire.

Anderson was arrested on April 4 and has remained in custody since.

Following the verdict, Robinson’s mother, Sheena Scarbrough, spoke publicly about her daughter’s memory.

“She will forever be remembered as an angel,” Scarbrough said. “A life worker who has touched so many souls, so many lives in the Milwaukee community. She is our hero.”

Anderson’s attorney, Tony Cotton, said they respect the jury’s decision: “Everybody had the night to think about things.”

Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15. He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison.