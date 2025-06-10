26-year-old Mississippi man killed in weekend crash that involved two 4-wheelers Published 5:23 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a 4-wheeler crash on Midway Road in Raymond, according to Hinds County Coroner Jeramiah Howard.

The victim, identified as Cameron Woodall, was riding alongside another person on separate 4-wheelers around 11:25 p.m. in the 10500 block of Midway Road when the incident occurred. Authorities said Woodall lost control and collided with the other vehicle. His 4-wheeler overturned, and he died at the scene.

The second rider was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews from the Byram and Raymond Volunteer Fire Departments, AMR, the Hinds County Coroner’s Office, and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the accident.