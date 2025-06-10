Authorities on hunt for Memphis man who shot at repo agent in Mississippi shopping center parking lot Published 6:47 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Authorities in North Mississippi are searching for a Memphis man accused of shooting a repossession agent during a dispute in a Horn Lake parking lot Sunday evening.

Horn Lake Police have issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Marshun Colbert, who is wanted for aggravated assault. Investigators warn that Colbert should be considered armed and dangerous.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 7200 block of Interstate Boulevard, near the DeSoto Crossing shopping center. Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found that a wrecker driver from All Star Recovery had been shot at while attempting to repossess an SUV.

According to police, the repossession sparked an argument between the driver and Colbert. During the confrontation, Colbert allegedly pulled a gun and fired a single shot at the repo man.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Local business owner Baha Hamed, who operates Beauty and Company in the shopping center, said the incident caused alarm among customers and nearby workers.

Horn Lake Police are continuing their investigation and urge anyone with information on Colbert’s whereabouts to contact authorities immediately.