Judge grants change of venue in retrial of man accused of killing University of Mississippi male student to conceal romantic relationship Published 1:01 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

A circuit court judge has approved a change of venue in the capital murder re-trial of Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who is accused of killing University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee in 2022 to conceal a romantic relationship.

Circuit Court Judge Kelly Luther granted the defense’s request Monday, agreeing that widespread publicity surrounding the case could prevent Herrington from receiving a fair trial in Lafayette County. Although the re-trial is scheduled to begin on October 13, the new location has not yet been determined.

This will be Herrington’s second time facing trial in connection with Lee’s death. His first trial, held in December 2024 in Oxford, ended in a mistrial after a Lafayette County jury—imported from Forrest County—was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

At the time of that trial, Lee’s body had not been recovered. In February, however, hunters in neighboring Carroll County discovered human remains later confirmed to be those of Jimmie “Jay” Lee. That discovery led to Herrington’s re-arrest and the current prosecution effort.

Lee, a well-known member of the LGBTQ+ community at Ole Miss, was reported missing in July 2022. His disappearance and the subsequent investigation drew statewide attention, intensifying scrutiny around the case and prompting legal concerns about potential jury bias.

The upcoming re-trial will include new evidence, including the recovery of Lee’s remains. Prosecutors allege that Herrington murdered Lee to hide their relationship, and they are seeking a capital murder conviction.

A decision on the trial’s location is expected in the coming weeks.