Man arrested after woman missing for weeks found, allegedly kept hostage and physically abused Published 6:17 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

A Mississippi man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly holding a missing woman hostage for three weeks and subjecting her to repeated physical abuse.

The adult woman, whose identity has not been released, was reported missing from Smith County on May 12. A joint investigation by the Smith and Rankin County Sheriff’s Departments led authorities to a home on Holly Bush Road in Rankin County, where the woman was located.

Deputies discovered the woman with serious injuries, including multiple facial fractures, contusions, and lacerations. Investigators believe she endured daily physical abuse while being forcibly held at the residence.

Evidence found at the scene, including a broomstick allegedly fashioned as a weapon, further supported the abuse allegations.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Quincy Terrell Gilbert. He was taken into custody without incident on Lake Road in Pelahatchie and transported to the Rankin County Detention Center.

Gilbert has been charged with aggravated assault and capital kidnapping. His bond was set at $600,000.

The investigation is ongoing.