Mississippi men arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of nearly 70 pounds of marijuana Published 5:38 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Two Mississippi men were arrested Sunday night after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of nearly 70 pounds of marijuana and two firearms, according to the Vicksburg Police Department.

Around 9:45 p.m., VPD Lt. Donnie Heggins pulled over a vehicle for a window tint violation. Inside were Tavion Osha Pope, 22, and Robert La Mont Ward, 24, both of Vicksburg. Heggins said he became suspicious of drug activity during the stop and called for backup from K9 Officer Blake Scallions.

Scallions’ narcotics detection dog, Nadia, alerted to the presence of drugs, prompting a search of the vehicle. Officers recovered approximately 66 pounds of marijuana—estimated to have a street value of $100,000—and two handguns.

Both Pope and Ward were charged with trafficking a controlled substance and appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday. Pope, who was already out on bond for a previous possession charge, was given a $300,000 bond. Ward’s bond was set at $200,000.

The case remains under investigation by Vicksburg Police.