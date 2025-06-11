Canadian National Railway to invest $75 million in Mississippi Published 1:20 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

CN (Canadian National Railway) has announced plans for a substantial capital investment of approximately $75 million in Mississippi as part of its 2025 program. This significant funding will primarily target track maintenance and strategic infrastructure upgrades across the state, aiming to enhance the safe and efficient movement of goods.

The investment is designed to bolster the resiliency and efficiency of CN’s extensive network within Mississippi, supporting long-term sustainable economic growth. “Investing in our network is about building for the future,” stated Tracy Robinson, President and CEO of CN. “Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across communities where we operate.”

CN’s operations are a critical component of Mississippi’s transportation and business sectors, with railways traversing multiple regions, including central Mississippi with its Jackson railyard and a key Beaumont Subdivision line connecting Jackson and Collins. Southern District Transportation Commissioner Charles Busby, MDOT, praised the commitment, saying, “We appreciate CN’s commitment to Mississippi and its investment in our cities and counties. Their focus on safety strengthens our communities.”

This 2025 investment follows approximately $56 million CN invested in Mississippi in 2024, which included $250,000 for upgrades at the Jackson railyard and capacity building on the Beaumont Subdivision. CN maintains 575 railroad route miles in Mississippi, employs nearly 500 individuals, and contributes significantly to the local economy with $55 million in local spending and $15 million in cash taxes paid in 2024.