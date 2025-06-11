Mississippi police ask for public’s help identifying copper theft suspect Published 6:50 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The Meridian Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of stealing rolled copper from a local business.

According to Acting Captain Dareall Thompson, surveillance cameras at the company captured images of the suspect during the theft. Further details regarding the specific date and location of the incident have not yet been released by authorities.

Investigators are working to identify the individual and recover the stolen materials. If you have any information that could help with this investigation, please contact the Meridian Police Department.