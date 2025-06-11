Mississippi researchers: Invasion of Asian needle ants expanding in state

Researchers at Mississippi State University are closely monitoring the expansion of the Asian needle ant, an invasive species that has established a growing presence across the Southeastern U.S., including various parts of Mississippi. First documented in the state in 2013, the non-native ant is now a subject of extensive study by the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station (MAFES).
According to JoVonn Hill, director of the Mississippi Entomological Museum and assistant professor with MAFES, the Asian needle ant has significantly expanded its range since the early 2000s, with populations now abundant along the East Coast and isolated sightings extending into Louisiana and Arkansas.
“We first documented them in Mississippi in 2013, and they’re continuing to move,” Hill stated.
The sleek, shiny black ants, similar in size to a fire ant, prefer shaded, damp environments, nesting under logs, mulch, or leaf litter. While they are not aggressive, they are capable of stinging if threatened or trapped. Joe MacGown, museum ant curator, noted that he experienced a mild fever after being stung multiple times, a reaction he hadn’t encountered with other ant species.
A key concern for researchers is the Asian needle ant’s potential to displace native ant species and other insects. Field observations suggest they can quickly dominate suitable habitats. Hill noted, “We’ve seen areas where Asian needle ants seem to dominate entire habitats. It’s mostly anecdotal, but in places where we’d normally expect a diversity of native ants or beetles in leaf litter, we’re finding mostly—or only—Asian needle ants.”
Current research efforts by MAFES are concentrated on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Oxford, areas where established populations have been observed. Researchers anticipate further expansion into northern Mississippi due to favorable climate conditions and human activity.
“We’re conducting targeted surveys along the Alabama and Tennessee borders, the Gulf Coast and on public lands to map their range and evaluate their ecological impact,” Hill explained. The primary goal is to provide identification services, survey, and monitor the spread of the species over time.
The public is encouraged to assist researchers by reporting suspected sightings of Asian needle ants. Hill and MacGown advise submitting clear photos to MacGown at jmacgown@entomology.msstate.edu, emphasizing that this is a safe and effective way to contribute to their research without risking stings.
“They’re here, and they’re spreading,” MacGown said. “But it’s not about being scared—it’s about being informed.”